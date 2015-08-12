UPDATE 1-Ford targets emerging markets with frugal India build

* Ford launches new compact car Figo Aspire in India
* India to be world's No. 3 car market by 2020 - IHS
* Global compact car sales to cross 11 mln by 2020 - IHS
(Updates with price, details from launch)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Ford Motor Co plans to
use low-cost engineering it learned in India to develop compact
models for other emerging markets, executives said, emulating a
strategy used by Asian rivals that outsell it in the world's
fifth-largest auto market.
The U.S. automaker has struggled to compete in India, a
market where small, inexpensive yet powerful cars are popular
and which is dominated by brands from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
and Hyundai Motor Co.
Ford last fiscal year sold just 75,000 cars, a figure
dwarfed by top selling brand Maruti, which sold 1.2 million, and
its 3 percent share of the overall passenger vehicle market is
one of the smallest among foreign automakers.
Ford aims to expand market share with its first
India-specific small car, the budget Figo Aspire. It said at the
car's launch on Wednesday that the starting price would be
489,990 rupees ($7,557) - undercutting rivals like Maruti
Suzuki, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor.
"2015 is going to be a real turning point for Ford in India.
We are calling it growth 2.0," Nigel Harris, president and
managing director of Ford India, told reporters.
A fuel-efficient engine configured for the Aspire will also
be fitted into other vehicles Ford plans to export to Africa and
Southeast Asia, executives say, as it eyes the small cars it
expects could make up 60 percent of global sales volumes.
"We are being challenged to find engineering solutions at
lower costs than we have traditionally been able to do," John
Lonsdale, head of Ford's B-car program in Asia Pacific, told
Reuters in a recent interview in the western city of Udaipur.
"This market, probably even more than Brazil, is demanding
cost strategies and cost structures that are lower than anywhere
else," he said.
B-cars, loosely defined as compact cars, are key to the
growth of automakers like Ford in India and beyond: global sales
of such cars are expected to rise by more than a third to 11.4
million by 2020, according to IHS Automotive.
India is expected to become the world's third-largest market
by 2020, when sales of B-cars are expected to double to around
1.73 million, IHS added.
Analysts, however, said that despite selling cars in India
for more than two decades, Ford faced an uphill battle against
more established Asian rivals in the compact car segment.
"Ford is following a tried and tested approach... but it is
late in implementing it," said Puneet Gupta, senior associate at
IHS.
($1 = 64.8400 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)