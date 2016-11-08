UPDATE 1-Ford to invest $195 mln in new technology center in India

* Centre to develop new products and provide business
services
* To hire 3,000 people to fully staff 12,000-employee
facility
By Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, Nov 8 Ford Motor Co is investing
13 billion rupees ($195 million) over the next five years in a
technology and business centre in the Indian city of Chennai to
develop new products, design mobility solutions and provide
business services.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which has already invested
over $2 billion in India till date, will hire 3,000 people and
bring in 9,000 from other centres in the southern Indian city to
staff the facility which will be operational by early 2019, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ford is focusing on emerging markets like India where small,
inexpensive yet powerful cars are popular and which is dominated
by brands from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai
Motor Co.
The centre will be the car maker's second-largest technology
setup outside its global headquarters, and will include
laboratories and testing facilities for vehicles and components,
to enable Ford to test future products in India.
With India expected to become the world's third-largest
market by 2020, according to IHS Automotive, global car makers
want a bigger share of the pie.
"India is not only a vibrant market for cars and new
mobility ideas, it also is rich with talent, technical expertise
and ingenuity," Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford, said in
the statement.
The new centre will also include teams working on advanced
financial analysis and future data analytics, the company said.
($1 = 66.6779 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)