Ford's Indonesia dealers demand compensation after abrupt withdrawal

JAKARTA, June 27 A group of Ford Motor Co's
biggest dealers in Indonesia are demanding around $75
million in compensation after the U.S. carmaker announced in
January it would close all operations in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
Six businesses which oversee 31 Ford dealerships in
Indonesia have sent a second letter about possible legal action
to Ford, Ford International Services and PT Ford Motor
Indonesia, the businesses said in a joint statement on Monday.
Ford did not provide immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters.
The dealers, which said they accounted for 85 percent of
Ford's total sales in Indonesia, will take the Ford companies to
a Jakarta court if there is no settlement, Harry Ponto, the
dealers' legal representative, told Reuters by phone.
Ford's decision to exit the archipelago came "out of the
blue" for local dealers, which had made sizeable investments in
showrooms and other facilities to support an expansion plan that
Ford announced in 2011, Ponto said.
"This is something that was done unilaterally and was unfair
for the Indonesian partners. It's an action that is beneath an
international brand like Ford," Ponto said.
Ford's move could damage the confidence of Indonesian
businesses in foreign investors, he said.
The automaker, which had a less than one percent market
share in Indonesia, said it would exit all areas of business
including sales and imports as it saw "no reasonable path to
profitability" in the country.
Ford is not the only U.S. carmaker to struggle for market
share in Indonesia, which is dominated by Japan's Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Last year,
General Motors Co shut its factory near Jakarta. (reut.rs/28XQvwS)
One of the Ford dealers, PT Kreasi Auto Kencana, invested
more than 500 billion rupiah ($37.5 million) on buildings,
equipment and manpower over the last few years, Nugroho
Suharlim, Kreasi's operation and marketing division head, told
Reuters by phone.
The company now faces substantial losses, Suharlim said,
adding that the contract it signed with Ford, which was
renewable every two years, did not contain any clause governing
what would happen if Ford were to pull out of the country.
($1 = 13,320.00 rupiah)
