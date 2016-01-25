CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Facing weak market share, Ford to exit Japan, Indonesia this yr

(Deletes final paragraph of story after Ford spokeswoman says
* Japan, Indonesia staff to leave Ford - email
* Automaker employs 292 staff in Japan, 35 in Indonesia
* GM shuttered major Indonesia operations last year
BEIJING/TOKYO, Jan 25 Ford Motor Co said
on Monday it will close all operations in Japan and Indonesia
this year as it sees "no reasonable path to profitability" in
the two countries where it has struggled to gain market share.
Ford will exit all areas of business, including shuttering
dealerships and stopping sales and imports of Ford and Lincoln
vehicles, according to an email from Asia Pacific President Dave
Schoch to all employees in the region viewed by Reuters. Product
development carried out in Japan will be shifted elsewhere.
"Unfortunately, this also means that our team members based
in Japan and Indonesia will no longer work for Ford Japan or
Ford Indonesia following the closures," Schoch wrote in an email
regarding the decision that was sent to employees on Monday.
Ford, one of Detroit's "big three" automakers, follows in
the footsteps of General Motors Co, which last year
decided to stop making GM-branded cars in Indonesia - with the
loss of 500 jobs - amid intense competition from Japanese
rivals.
Ford began operating in Japan in 1974 and has 52 dealerships
in the country, employing 292 people. Last year, it sold around
5,000 vehicles in Japan and held a share of around 1.5 percent
of the imported new car market.
In Indonesia, where it entered the market in 2002, Ford has
a staff of 35 and sells through 44 franchised dealerships. Last
year, it sold around 6,000 vehicles, taking a 0.6 percent share
of the total new car market in a country struggling from
economic slowdown.
"In Indonesia, without local manufacturing ... there's just
really no way that automakers can compete in that market, and we
do not have local manufacturing," said a Ford spokeswoman based
in Shanghai, confirming the content of the email.
The company has also had a tough time selling its Fiestas,
Mustangs and Explorers in the Japanese market, which is
dominated by Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co and other domestic brands.
On top of that, vehicle sales have been falling in Japan as
the population ages and demand for cars by young people
decreases.
