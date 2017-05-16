版本:
2017年 5月 16日

Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ

May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The job cuts, expected to be revealed as early as this week, would largely target salaried employees, the WSJ said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2pQPQCH

The automaker is targeting $3 billion in cost cuts for 2017 in a bid to improve profitability in 2018, the journal said. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
