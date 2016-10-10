Ford luxury brand Lincoln nearly triples China sales in 3rd qtr

DETROIT Oct 10 Ford Motor Co's luxury
Lincoln brand nearly tripled its China sales in the third
quarter to 8,546 vehicles, the company said on Monday.
In the first three quarters of the year, Lincoln sales in
China surged 191 percent to about 21,000, Ford said.
Ford also said it was on track to have 65 Lincoln stores by
the end of this year and 80 by the end of 2017.
Even with the surging sales, Ford's Lincoln lagged Detroit
rival General Motors Co and its luxury Cadillac brand,
which got a much earlier start. In September in China, GM sold
about 12,500 Cadillacs, up 63 percent.
In 2016 through September, GM has sold about 77,000 Cadillac
vehicles in China, up 35 percent, more than three times
Lincoln's sales.
Ford said it hopes its China sales will be boosted by a new
version of its flagship sedan, the Lincoln Continental, to go on
sale at Chinese dealerships in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)