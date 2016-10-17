版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:27 BJT

Ford shutting four plants over next few weeks, including an F-150 plant

DETROIT Oct 17 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it is suspending F-150 production for a week at its Kansas City assembly plant, along with temporary shutdowns at three other plants over the next several weeks.

Transit van production will not be shut at Kansas City. Ford said each of the plant shutdowns are to align production with demand and to meet year-end inventory targets. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

