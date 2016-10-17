Ford shutting four plants over next few weeks, including an F-150 plant

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT Oct 17 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it is suspending F-150 production for a week at its Kansas City assembly plant, along with temporary shutdowns at three other plants over the next several weeks.
Transit van production will not be shut at Kansas City. Ford said each of the plant shutdowns are to align production with demand and to meet year-end inventory targets. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.