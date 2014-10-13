版本:
BRIEF-Ford to add 850 hourly jobs at Dearborn, Michigan Assembly Plant, other facilities

Oct 13 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford Motor Co Says To Add 850 Hourly Jobs At Its Dearborn, Michigan Assembly Plant And Other Facilities To Build New F-150 pickup truck

* More than 500 for Dearborn truck plant, almost 300 for Dearborn stamping plant & more than 50 for Dearborn diversified facility Further company coverage:
