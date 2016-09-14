Ford charts cautious path toward self-driving, shared vehicles

| DETROIT, Sept 14
DETROIT, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Mark Fields is looking for more deals to advance the
automaker's expansion into ride services and autonomous
vehicles, but will not rush to match big spending by auto
industry rivals, he told Reuters.
Investors comparing the size of Ford's investments to what
other automakers have announced are "looking at the wrong
scoreboard," Fields said in an interview at Ford headquarters on
Tuesday, ahead of the company's annual late-summer investor
meeting.
"Don't confuse activity for progress," Fields said in
response to questions about why Ford's future 'mobility'
investments appear to lag those of competitors such as General
Motors Co, Daimler AG and Toyota Motor Corp
.
Mobility is the term auto companies and investors use to
describe the next wave of personal transportation, which is
still largely car-based but includes a wide range of services
from ride sharing to automated driving and parking.
Fields and other top Ford executives are scheduled to meet
on Wednesday with investors and analysts to address concerns
that the automaker is heading into a cyclical downturn in the
United States market, which generates the bulk of Ford's profit.
Fields is expected to highlight the prospects for Ford to
jump-start growth over the next several years by developing new
businesses using autonomous, or self-driving, vehicles and
internet-enabled services such as shuttle vans that can be
hailed using a smartphone app.
A Reuters analysis of automaker investments in future
mobility startups estimates that Ford has spent less than $500
million in the sector over the past five years, while Toyota has
spent more than $1.1 billion, GM more than $1.2 billion and
Daimler more than $1.4 billion.
So far, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker has announced
a steady stream of relatively small deals. GM, in contrast, has
highlighted bigger moves such as its $700 million acquisition of
driving startup Cruise Automation and a $500 million investment
in ride services company Lyft.
GM has outlined plans to use its alliance with Lyft to place
electric and autonomous vehicles in ride services fleets, while
expanding car sharing through its Maven brand.
FORD GOES SMALL
Ford has focused on smaller startups in such fields as laser
sensors, mapping, artificial intelligence and data analytics.
Last week, Ford said it had acquired Chariot, a San
Francisco-based startup that provides a local on-demand shuttle
service with dynamic routing capability.
Fields said the company has a "contingency fund" to finance
future investments that fit into Ford's long-range mobility
strategy, but wants to "make sure we are investing wisely" in a
field where less than half the prospects offer real value.
Fields said Ford will "leave all options open" for
partnerships and acquisitions to expand its services business.
"It will take time to scale some of these new businesses,"
he said. Until then, Fields said those ventures will be funded
in part by Ford's core business, including its high-volume,
high-margin pickup trucks.
Ford also will place "a high priority on stable and
sustainable dividends," Fields said. Ford's current dividend
yield is nearly 4.7 percent.
Ford shares are down 12 percent for the year to date,
reflecting investors' concerns that vehicle sales in the United
States are slowing down.
"Investors are so focused on when the next recession is
coming and what happens to auto stocks in the recession, they're
not paying a huge amount of attention to whether GM's strategy
of spending big to position itself for the next era of mobility
or Ford's strategy of going late with less of a checkbook is the
right one," Barclays Capital analyst Brian Johnson said on
Tuesday.
Ford jolted investors on July 28 when it released
second-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street
expectations, and Chief Financial Officer Robert Shanks said
"the growth is over" in the U.S. market. Ford
shares fell 8 percent, and have not fully recovered since.
GM shares are stuck in the doldrums too, down 9 percent for
the year despite beating Wall Street profit expectations in the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Joseph White and Bill
Rigby)