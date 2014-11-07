Ford EMEA chief and global marketing head to switch jobs -company source

LONDON Nov 7 Ford Motor Co's regional
chief for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will switch
roles with the company's global head of sales and marketing on
Jan. 1, a senior company source said on Friday.
The source confirmed an earlier report by trade publication
Automotive News that Stephen Odell, 59, will move from his EMEA
position to company headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan,
switching jobs global marketing chief Jim Farley, 52.
The changes will give Farley his first senior operating role
in the company and put a seasoned operating executive, Odell, in
charge of marketing, sales and service worldwide.
"The idea here is to give a 'fresh eyes' approach both to
EMEA and global marketing, without tearing up everything," a
senior Ford official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Paul Ingrassia; Editing by David Goodman)