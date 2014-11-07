UPDATE 3-Ford Europe chief and global marketing head to switch jobs

* Ford shakes up executive ranks
* Stephen Odell to take over as global marketing chief
* Jim Farley to take over as EMEA chief
By Paul Ingrassia
LONDON, Nov 7 Two of Ford Motor Co's top
executives will switch positions, the U.S. carmaker said on
Friday, as new boss Mark Fields looks to develop senior
managers.
Jim Farley, global head of marketing, sales and services,
will swap jobs with Stephen Odell, Ford's regional chief for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), effective Jan. 1.
The moves will see Farley, 52, get his first senior
operating role at the company and bring his seven years of
experience as marketing chief to Ford's EMEA operations, which
have been losing money for years in an austerity-scarred market.
Europe is struggling to emerge from its worst auto market
downturn in two decades and Ford has not made money in the
region since 2010.
Meanwhile, 34-year Ford veteran Odell, 59, will move to
company headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.
The appointments come at the behest of Fields, who took over
from Alan Mulally as Ford's president and chief executive
earlier this year.
Reuters earlier reported Ford was planning the reshuffle.
"The idea here is to give a 'fresh eyes' approach both to
EMEA and global marketing, without tearing up everything," a
senior Ford official said.
Farley and Odell have headed up two businesses where Ford
has struggled to turn things around: the Lincoln luxury brand
and its operations in Europe.
As well as his sales and marketing role, Farley has until
recently been instrumental in leading the transformation of
Ford's Lincoln brand, which at one time along with General
Motors Co's Cadillac marque, dominated luxury auto sales
in the United States.
In the past two decades, German luxury brands BMW,
Mercedes-Benz and Audi have taken the lead in American luxury
car sales, along with Toyota's Lexus.
Ford now links Lincoln's success to China, where the company
opened its first dealerships this week and plans to have 60
stores in 50 Chinese cities by 2016. Ford plans to overhaul
Lincoln with an investment of $5 billion over the next five
years, sources told Reuters last month.
Ford has said it wants to triple Lincoln's worldwide sales
to 300,000 vehicles by 2020.
Last month's results showed that Ford continued to lose
money in Europe and in South America, while being profitable in
Asia as well as North America.
The loss in Europe widened to $439 million from $182 million
a year earlier, mainly due to weakness in Russia.
In a bid to regain traction, Ford is introducing 25 new
models in Europe over the next five years, launching higher-end
versions of its mass-market models.
Trade publication Automotive News was first to report the
reshuffle.
