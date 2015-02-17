Ford hires auto analyst John Casesa to head global strategy

Feb 17 Ford Motor Co appointed auto
analyst and investment banker John Casesa group vice president,
global strategy, as part of its plan to accelerate its "One
Ford" strategy.
Casesa, whose appointment is effective March 1, will report
to Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields.
Casesa will work with the company's business unit to
identify and evaluate new opportunities for profitable growth
and help steer investments in new products, technologies and
business models, Ford said.
The company's "One Ford" strategy focuses on building global
models that can be sold around the world with a few tweaks. The
strategy has helped cut down on duplication in Ford's global
operations.
Prior to joining Ford, Casesa, 52, was senior managing
director at Guggenheim Partners, where he headed the investment
services firm's automotive investment banking activities.
He has been ranked as an "All-Star" 11 times by
Institutional Investor magazine, Ford said, adding that he had
helped write the New York Stock Exchange's qualifying exam for
analysts as a founding member of the Exchange's Research Analyst
Qualification Exam Committee.
