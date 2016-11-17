UPDATE 2-Ford cuts 2017 profit forecast for credit arm

(Adds mention of trend of lower used vehicle auction values
spreading over more of Ford vehicle lineup)
Nov 17 Ford Motor Co on Thursday lowered
the 2017 pretax profit forecast for its financial services arm
by $300 million due to lower auction values for used vehicles in
the United States.
The company now expects Ford Credit to record a pretax
profit of about $1.5 billion in 2017.
Ford affirmed that it expects full company pretax profit in
2017 to be down from 2016, and to improve in 2018. In September,
Ford lowered its forecast for pretax profit this year by $600
million to $10.2 billion.
Ford expects its core automotive business to improve in 2017
and 2018. The full company's pretax profit will be down in 2017,
it reaffirmed, due to investment in three areas of the business:
electrified vehicles, self-driving vehicles, and shared mobility
such as ride-sharing.
Bob Shanks, Ford's chief financial officer, told industry
analysts in New York on Thursday that Ford is not changing its
investment plans in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles
because of expected changes to U.S. regulations in a Donald
Trump administration.
Shanks also said it was too early to assess the impact of
Trump's election on the No. 2 U.S. automaker.
During the campaign, Trump targeted Ford as an example of
U.S. companies moving jobs to Mexico.
Ford, which earlier had said the greatest declines in used
vehicle auction values were for small cars, said the trend of
significant declines had now spread over more of its product
lineup.
Ford shares were down 0.8 percent at $11.90 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrea Ricci)