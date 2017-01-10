CORRECTED-Ford affirms 2017 to be less profitable than 2016

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
(In paragraph 2 corrects year to 2016 from 2017)
DETROIT Jan 10 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday confirmed that it would be less profitable in 2017 than last year, even as cross town rival General Motors Co on the same day gave a much more upbeat forecast that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Ford affirmed that it was on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit in 2016, matching a forecast it gave three months ago. .
Ford shares rose 0.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $12.85. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman