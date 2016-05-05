Ford invests $182.2 mln in software company Pivotal

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Ford Motor Co is
investing $182.2 million in San Francisco-based Pivotal
Software, underscoring the pressure carmakers face to boost
their technology platforms given the rise of connected and
self-driving cars.
The investment in Pivotal, a cloud-software company which
provides tools that make it easier for developers to build
software, will help Ford boost its own software capabilities. As
part of the deal, Ford and Pivotal will jointly open labs in the
United States and Europe where their engineers will work side by
side.
While Pivotal does not make the software at the heart of
self-driving car technology, Ford chief executive Mark Fields
said he expected benefits from the partnership to flow to all
product-development and information-technology teams at Ford,
including those working on autonomous cars.
For example, Pivotal can help Ford speed up its
software-development times, he said in an interview.
Ford's investment, part of a $253 million funding round into
Pivotal, comes a day after Alphabet Inc's Google and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said they would
collaborate on creating autonomous minivans. In March, General
Motors Co spent $1 billion on Cruise Automation, whose
best-known product aims to add self-driving technology onto
traditional cars.
"This is not about catching up or one upping the
competition," Fields said. "We have had leadership in
(autonomous vehicles) for some time now."
Ford is on track for a fleet of 30 autonomous cars by year
end, a Ford spokesman said, second only to Google's test fleet
of autonomous cars. In general, Ford has provided few public
details on its plans for self-driving cars.
Software maker Microsoft Corp. is also investing in
the funding round for Pivotal, which had been considered a 2016
IPO candidate when this year's market for initial public
offerings looked more promising.
Pivotal's tools are popular with software developers who use
the Oracle-owned Java platform, so a tighter
relationship with Pivotal could give Microsoft's Azure cloud
developer-tools service an advantage among that group, often
software developers at big businesses.
IBM's cloud business, also attractive to Java users,
could now face tougher competition as a result of the deal.
Existing Pivotal investors General Electric Co, EMC
Corp and VMWare Inc are participating in the
funding round, which gives Pivotal a valuation of $2.8 billion
after the new cash infusion, a person familiar with the funding
round said.
Besides its Cloud Foundry developer-tools business, Pivotal
also provides data analytics and runs a consulting arm called
Pivotal Labs.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)