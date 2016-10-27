Ford idling Focus plant in Mich. extra 2 weeks on light demand

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will idle the Wayne, Michigan factory an extra two weeks by the end of the year. The plant makes the light-selling Focus compact and C-Max hybrid cars to adjust supply with demand.
This is in addition to the shutdown for all Ford North American plants in the last week of the year for a normal holiday break, a Ford spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.