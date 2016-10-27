版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 23:52 BJT

Ford idling Focus plant in Mich. extra 2 weeks on light demand

DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will idle the Wayne, Michigan factory an extra two weeks by the end of the year. The plant makes the light-selling Focus compact and C-Max hybrid cars to adjust supply with demand.

This is in addition to the shutdown for all Ford North American plants in the last week of the year for a normal holiday break, a Ford spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐