UPDATE 1-Ford calls back more than 202,000 vehicles in five N. American recalls

(Adds details on previous recall for steering shaft issue)

DETROIT Nov 4 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it was calling back 202,241 vehicles in five North American recalls covering several issues, including an incorrect repair in a previous recall.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it was aware of one accident in the case of the improperly repaired vehicles, but no injuries related to any of the issues.

The company is recalling 38,645 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years 2005 through 2011 because they may have been improperly repaired in a previous recall for an issue with the lower intermediate steering shaft that could result in loss of steering.

In the autumn of 2013, Ford recalled 370,000 of the cars in the United States and Canada because corrosion of the steering shaft could result in loss of steering.

In the new recall, dealers will inspect and replace the steering shaft as needed, Ford said.

It is recalling 134,947 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model year 2014 because of a passenger seat sensing issue that could result in the passenger air bag not deploying in certain front crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will widen the gap between the manual seat frame and the seat track assembly and then recalibrate the seat occupant classification system, Ford said.

The company is recalling 960 F-150 pickup trucks from model year 2014 because an incorrectly adjusted brake pedal position switch could cause a delay or non-illumination of the brake lights when the brake pedal is depressed.

Ford said it is advising customers not to use cruise control until the trucks have been repaired because they may need to use additional brake pressure to disengage that system. However, the cruise control off switch on the steering wheel will continue to disengage the system.

Dealers will remove and reinstall the brake pedal position switch, Ford said.

The other two recalls both affect Ford Transit Connect vehicles. In the first, 25,597 of the 2014 models are being recalled because the fuel and vapor lines may be incorrectly routed, which could cause a fuel leak and lead to a fire.

The second one affects 92 of the 2015 models because the bracket that holds the fuel filter to the vehicle frame may become detached over time, resulting in knocking sounds or an engine stall, which could increase the risk of a crash.

In the first Transit Connect recall, dealers will inspect the lines and reroute and replace them as needed, Ford said. In the second one, dealers will reinforce the underbody structure if necessary. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)