Ford recalling Fiesta, Fusion, Lincoln MKZ on door latch issue

DETROIT, April 24 Ford Motor Co said on
Friday it is recalling about 390,000 Ford Fiesta and Fusion and
Lincoln MKZ models in North America because of a potential door
latch malfunction.
The driver's door can become unlatched while the car is in
motion, increasing the risk of injury, Ford said.
The company said it is aware of two incidents in which an
unlatched door bounced back and struck the driver and one
incident in which an unlatched door swung open and struck
another vehicle.
Affected vehicles were produced at Ford plants in Mexico,
including the 2012-2014 Fiesta, the 2013-2014 Fusion and the
2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ.
About 86 percent of the recalled vehicles are registered in
the United States, and the remainder in Canada and Mexico.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)