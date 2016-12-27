CORRECTED-U.S. regulators open investigation on 2007-2009 Ford Fusion

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show model years of
recalled cars was 2007-2009, not 2009-2011)
DETROIT Dec 27 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating Ford Motor Co's Fusion and Mercury Milan
sedans from the 2007 to 2009 model years for brakes that may
fail in certain conditions, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said on Tuesday.
There have been three reported crashes related to this
issue, but no injuries, NHTSA and Ford officials said.
The probe was opened on Dec. 20 and involves one of Ford's
most popular models, the Fusion. The Milan is no longer
produced.
The probe can lead to a safety recall but is short of one at
this point.
A report on the NHTSA website showed that when the sedans go
over rough or uneven surfaces, such as a manhole cover, or on
slippery roads, the anti-lock braking system may not work
properly. This can increase the distance required to stop the
cars, heightening the chance of a crash.
NHTSA said that in some cases, consumers complained that the
brake pedal "goes soft" and often is reported as "going to the
floor." Also, drivers have said their cars have ended up in the
flow of traffic when the vehicles did not stop as expected, such
as at traffic signals.
Ford said it is cooperating with federal safety officials in
the investigation.
The Fusion and Milan from these model years have been
involved in several past recalls. The 2006-2011 Fusion and Milan
sedans are among the 1.9 million Ford models affected by an
ongoing massive Takata Corp air bag recall that
includes more than a dozen automakers.
In addition, 2010 and 2011 Fusion and Milan models were
recalled for fuel tanks that may crack.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)