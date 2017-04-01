UPDATE 1-Ford recalls F-250 pickups that could roll while in park

(Adds background on trucks, recalls)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is
recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United
States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the
driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park
position, the company said on Saturday.
The recall, the third announced by Ford this week, affects
2017 model year F-250 vehicles powered by 6.2-liter gasoline
engines and built in its Louisville, Kentucky, truck plant, it
said in a statement.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, also said it was
unaware of any injuries or accidents associated with the latest
issue.
The company said on Wednesday it was recalling 211,000
vehicles in North America to replace potentially faulty side
door latches.
Another recall involves 230,000 vehicles that present a fire
risk in the engine compartment. Ford said it had reports of 29
fires related to that issue but no injuries.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker had previously
recalled nearly 4 million vehicles for door latch issues in six
separate announcements since 2014, including 2.4 million
vehicles recalled in late 2016.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by G Crosse and Bill
Trott)