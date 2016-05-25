Ford recalls about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to replace their brake master cylinders.
The company said on Wednesday the recall involved vehicles of model years 2013 and 2014. (ford.to/25lDEx4) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: