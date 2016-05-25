版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:33 BJT

Ford recalls about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks

May 25 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to replace their brake master cylinders.

The company said on Wednesday the recall involved vehicles of model years 2013 and 2014. (ford.to/25lDEx4) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐