UPDATE 1-Ford recalls about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks

May 25 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to replace their brake master cylinders.

The company said on Wednesday it was aware of nine possible accidents with no injuries and one alleged injury not associated with an accident. (ford.to/25lDEx4)

Ford said it was possible that the leak of brake fluid from the cylinder could increase the risk of a crash.

The company said on Wednesday the recall involved vehicles of model years 2013 and 2014.

The affected vehicles include 225,012 in the United States and its territories, 43,682 in Canada and 402 in Mexico.

Ford also said it was recalling five 2016 Lincoln MKX luxury crossover SUVs to replace the seatback trim cover. It was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)