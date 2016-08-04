CORRECTED-Ford to recall vehicles to replace side-door latches

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the recall affects only certain models, not all 2012-2016 models)
Aug 4 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 830,000 vehicles in North America to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.
The automaker said it had identified one reported accident and one reported injury that may be related to the defect. (ford.to/2aKYPAG)
The recall includes certain Ford vehicles of 2012-2016 model years and Lincoln vehicles of 2015 model year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer