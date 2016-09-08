Ford expands recall to fix side-door latches by 1.5 mln vehicles

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Ford Motor Co said it is expanding a safety recall to include about 1.5 million additional vehicles to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.
The automaker said on Thursday it has identified one reported accident and three reported injuries that may be related to this issue.
The expansion of the recall would result in the company taking a $640 million adjusted pre-tax charge during the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2crKfPc) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)