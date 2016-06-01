CORRECTED-Ford expands recall of vehicles with defective Takata airbags

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Ford's new recall "involves about 1.9 million vehicles", not "takes total number of recalled vehicles to 1.9 million")

June 1 Ford Motor Co said it would recall about 1.9 million vehicles fitted with defective airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp, in North America.

Ford said on Wednesday that the affected vehicles include 2007-2010 Edge, 2006-2011 Fusion, 2005-2011 Mustang, 2007-2011 Ranger, 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX and 2006-2011 Lincoln MKZ, Zephyr and Mercury Milan. (ford.to/1TXwcjf) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)