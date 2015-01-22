Ford opens new Silicon Valley research center

Jan 22 Ford Motor Co opened a new Silicon Valley research center in Palo Alto to speed up technology development and experiments in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles and big data, the company said on Thursday.

Dragos Maciuca, an engineer formerly with Apple Inc , will head the facility, Ford said.

The research center will focus on projects such as the integration of Ford vehicles with the Nest application interface, which targets home and emergency system management while on the road. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)