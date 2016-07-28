Ford Motor profit falls as U.S., China weaker than expected

DETROIT, July 28 Ford Motor Co reported second quarter profit that was weaker than expected as the company said sales in the United States and China did not match company expectations.

Ford reported net income of $1.97 billion, or $0.49 per diluted share, versus $2.16 billion or $0.54 per share a year ago. Its earnings excluding one-time items was $0.52 per share versus analyst expectations of $0.60 per share.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)