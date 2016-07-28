版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:13 BJT

Ford Motor profit falls as U.S., China weaker than expected

DETROIT, July 28 Ford Motor Co reported second quarter profit that was weaker than expected as the company said sales in the United States and China did not match company expectations.

Ford reported net income of $1.97 billion, or $0.49 per diluted share, versus $2.16 billion or $0.54 per share a year ago. Its earnings excluding one-time items was $0.52 per share versus analyst expectations of $0.60 per share.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐