版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:02 BJT

Recall, product launch costs slash Ford third-quarter profit

| DETROIT

DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday said third-quarter net income fell by more than 50 percent as lower sales, higher recall costs and a complicated launch of a new pickup truck undermined profitability in North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐