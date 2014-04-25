UPDATE 2-Ford profits driven down by North America, warranty costs

* Incentives in North America up on aging vehicle lineup
* Affirms 2014 outlook of $7 bln to $8 bln pre tax profit
* Shares down 2 percent in premarket trading
(Adds CFO, analysts' comments, details on results, stock
action)
By Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, April 25 Ford Motor Co posted
lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Friday as the No. 2
U.S. automaker saw higher warranty costs in North America for
older vehicles by $400 million, sending shares down 2 percent in
premarket trading.
The company also saw incentives in North America rise in the
quarter due to heavy competition and an aging lineup of vehicles
it will address with the launch of 16 new models this year.
While Ford adjusts its warranty reserves every quarter,
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said the total was larger in
the first quarter because the company has seen more field
service actions, such as safety recalls and addressing customer
complaints, over the last two years. He said that was a trend in
the industry as vehicles become more complex.
The company affirmed its forecast for pre tax profit for
2014, a year in which it is launching a record 23 new vehicles
globally. It also said it is amending and extending its
revolving credit facility.
Shanks said the underlying business remains strong.
"The run rate is very healthy and we feel that we're moving
forward very nicely in terms of what we expect for the year and
setting us up for stronger growth and stronger profitability in
2015 and beyond," he told reporters at the company's Detroit
headquarters.
Net income fell 39 percent to $989 million, or 24 cents a
share, from $1.61 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the
year-earlier period.
The quarter included the $400 million in additional costs
for warranty reserves in North America for vehicles from as
early as the 2001 model year, and $100 million in costs related
to higher freight and other items due to the quarter's harsh
winter in North America. It also included previously disclosed
costs of $400 million, mostly due to the currency devaluation in
Venezuela. All three items totaled 17 cents.
Excluding one-time items for European restructuring, Ford
earned 25 cents a share, 6 cents below analysts' estimates in a
poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, or about the same amount as the
warranty reserves. Weather costs accounted for another two
cents.
Ford, which still expects a pre tax profit this year in the
range of $7 billion to $8 billion, said its credit facility is
expected to grow to about $12 billion, from $10.7 billion after
its completion at the end of the month.
Shanks said various global launches, including its redesign
for the highly profitable F-150 full-size pickup truck, remain
on track.
Net pricing in the quarter was only up $175 million as
incentives increased $471 million over last year. Most of those
higher incentives were offered in North America, where net
overall pricing actually declined $139 million.
The North American operating profit fell by more than a
third to $1.5 billion. RBC Capital markets analyst Joseph Spak
said that was below Wall Street's expected consensus of $2.2
billion and the company's profit margin in the region were
weaker than expected.
Overseas, business was more positive as demand continued to
increase in China, the world's largest auto market, and the
company's losses in Europe narrowed and were lower than expected
according to analysts.
Stifel analyst James Albertine said the outlook in Europe
trumped the overall profit miss. "EU growth may come more
quickly than anticipated," he said in a research note.
In China, Ford said its market share hit a record 4.5
percent, up from 4.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The profit
in Asia Pacific rose to $291 million from a year-ago loss of $28
million.
The company's loss in Europe, which has been a drag on Ford
profits for several years, was $194 million, down from $425
million a year ago.
Shanks affirmed the company's previous outlook that it will
return to profitability in Europe in 2015, helped by its own
cost-savings actions as well as a rising European auto market.
Shanks said Ford has raised its outlook for four-year auto
sales in 20 Western European markets to 14 million to 15
million, from 13.5 million to 14.5 million.
The loss in South America, however, deteriorated to $510
million from a loss of $218 million last year due to the
currency devaluation in Venezuela and Argentina.
"For the balance of the year in the region, we think it will
be more of break-even to a small loss in aggregate," Shanks
said. "I think we've seen the big sort of one-time hits
hopefully, so the rest of it now is just more broad weakness."
Ford now breaks out Middle East and Africa as its own region
and its profit there rose 15 percent to $54 million.
Ford's shares fell 2 percent to $16 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Sofina Mirza-Reid)