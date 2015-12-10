Ford R&D chief says automaker wants to develop ride hailing services

Dearborn Mich. - Dec 10 Ford Motor Co wants to develop ride hailing services that could compete with existing players such as Uber or Lyft, the company's head of research said Thursday.

"Our vision is to be a mobility service provider, beyond building a vehicle that would be in somebody else's fleet," said Ken Washington, Ford's vice president of research. "We see this as a business we want to be in." (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Alden Bentley)