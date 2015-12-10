Ford R&D chief says automaker wants to develop ride hailing services

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dearborn Mich. - Dec 10 Ford Motor Co wants to develop ride hailing services that could compete with existing players such as Uber or Lyft, the company's head of research said Thursday.
"Our vision is to be a mobility service provider, beyond building a vehicle that would be in somebody else's fleet," said Ken Washington, Ford's vice president of research. "We see this as a business we want to be in." (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.