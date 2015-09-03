Ford opens $275 mln engine plant in Russia

MOSCOW, Sept 3 U.S. carmaker Ford's
Russian venture, Ford Sollers, opened a $275 million engine
plant on Thursday, which will help make its Russian-produced
vehicles less dependent on imported components and currency
fluctuations.
Ford aims to spend 60 percent of the cost of producing cars
for the Russian market in the country itself by 2020, to qualify
for benefits such as lower import duties on car components.
The new plant, in the republic of Tatarstan, has the
capacity to produce up to 105,000 engines a year, with the
possibility of expansion to up to 200,000, Ford Sollers said in
a statement.
At least 30 percent of Russian-built Ford vehicles,
including Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, and Ford EcoSport models,
will be equipped with locally built engines, the company said
without providing a timeframe. Ford does not currently make any
engines in Russia.
"Our main target in line with our long-term localization
strategy was to launch engine production with a significant
level of localization ... We are fully committed to this
strategy which is key for our business in the current
environment," said Adil Shirinov, Ford Sollers' Chief Operating
Officer.
After years of growth in excess of 10 percent, Russian car
sales collapsed in 2014 as the economy shrank and the rouble
weakened, due to lower oil prices and Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
New car sales in Russia are forecast to drop 36 percent this
year to 1.55 million, according to the Moscow-based Association
of European Businesses (AEB). In January-July, sales fell 35
percent, year-on-year, the AEB said.
Ford's sales in Russia fell 52 percent in January-July, even
though it launched four new models in the country this year. It
also took control of the Ford-Sollers venture, which was in the
red last year due to the economic slump.
Carmakers with models targeted at middle-class buyers and
heavily dependent on imported components have been hit hardest.
General Motors Co said in March it would shut its
plant in St Petersburg and wind down sales and production of its
Opel brand in Russia as it did not want to make significant
investments in a tumbling market.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Susan Fenton)