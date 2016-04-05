Ford pumps $167 million into South African factory - regional head

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
PRETORIA, April 5 Ford Motor Co will invest 2.5 billion rand ($167 million)to expand its factory in South Africa in order to build a new model that would be exported elsewhere on the continent, its regional head said on Tuesday.
"This reinforces South Africa's position as a strategic export base for Ford," Jim Farley told a news briefing.
($1 = 14.9350 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.