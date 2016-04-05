版本:
Ford pumps $167 million into South African factory - regional head

PRETORIA, April 5 Ford Motor Co will invest 2.5 billion rand ($167 million)to expand its factory in South Africa in order to build a new model that would be exported elsewhere on the continent, its regional head said on Tuesday.

"This reinforces South Africa's position as a strategic export base for Ford," Jim Farley told a news briefing.

($1 = 14.9350 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

