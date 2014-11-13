Strikes cast shadow over Ford's South African investment prospects

PRETORIA Nov 13 U.S. carmaker Ford is
hesitant about investing further in its South African operation
because of repeated production stoppages caused by strikes, its
regional chief said on Thursday.
The South African auto industry, which accounts for about 6
percent of the continent's most developed economy, has been hit
directly and indirectly by four strikes in the past year.
"A challenge for us here in South Africa is convincing our
board to continue to invest in a country where the stability of
output is a little less certain than in other countries," Jeff
Nemeth, president of Ford's South African business, told
reporters.
Carmakers resumed production in September after a four-week
strike by 220,000 metalworkers. Last year a strike by auto
workers cost the industry $2 billion in lost output, followed by
a strike in the auto parts sector and another by truck drivers
who haul vehicles to ports and dealerships.
"Year after year after year, having that much of your output
constrained by labour actions, you don't have a clear view of
what your output might be," Nemeth said. "That will have an
impact in our investment decisions."
Ford sells about 6,000 vehicles a month in South Africa,
making it the third-largest supplier behind Toyota and
Volkswagen. It also exports vehicles.
