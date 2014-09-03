版本:
Ford sees U.S. August industry auto sales up 3 percent

DETROIT, Sept 3 Ford Motor Co sales analyst Erich Merkle said the company expects U.S. auto industry sales to rise 3 percent in August, easily beating expectations of a 0.1 percent gain.

Ford's sales beat expectations. The No. 2 auto maker reported August U.S. sales of 222,174, up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
