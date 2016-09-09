UPDATE 1-Ford to buy San Francisco shuttle service in mobility push

(Recasts lead; adds details on bike-sharing program, outlook)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Ford Motor Co said
on Friday it would acquire San Francisco-based shuttle service
Chariot with plans to expand the service globally, as the
carmaker expands beyond auto manufacturing and takes another
step toward becoming a mobility company.
The Detroit automaker said Chariot plans to expand
internationally, moving into five more markets in the next 18
months. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ford, which said it would set up a "city solutions" team to
work with cities worldwide on transportation, is trying to
diversify into other modes of transportation from vehicles sold
to consumers as new competitors from Alphabet's Google
to Uber are shaking up the traditional automotive
industry.
The bet on mobility in congested, urban zones helps protect
traditional carmakers as the advent of autonomous vehicles and
the growing popularity of ride services like Uber and Lyft
threaten car ownership.
"By expanding our business model to include new forms of
transportation - from bikes to dynamic shuttles and more - we
are introducing new customers to Ford and creating new revenue
and profit opportunities for the future," said Jim Hackett,
chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC.
The company also said it would launch its "Ford GoBike"
bike-sharing program next year in partnership with the company
Motivate, helping to add new stations and up to 7,000 bikes
throughout the San Francisco Bay Area by the end of 2018.
Motivate currently operates the existing urban bike system
called Bay Area Bike Share, launched in 2013.
Currently, Chariot operates 100 Ford Transit shuttles in the
San Francisco Bay Area along 28 routes. The on-demand shuttles
will use data to map out the best routes to serve the public's
needs, Ford said.
Ford has already begun small, pilot shuttle programs in
Kansas City, Missouri, and Dearborn, Michigan.
Other carmakers experimenting with mobility services include
General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen
and BMW.
Ford on Thursday lowered its 2016 adjusted pre-tax profit
forecast to $10.2 billion from the at least $10.8 billion it
forecast in July because of a $640 million charge for an
expanded vehicle recall.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, G
Crosse)