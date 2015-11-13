Ford to test autonomous vehicles at University of Michigan's Mcity

Nov 13 Ford Motor Co said it will test its autonomous vehicles at Mcity, a simulated facility at the University of Michigan, to speed up research of advanced sensing technologies.

Ford, which has been testing autonomous vehicles for more than 10 years, will be the first automaker to test them at the 32-acre facility that opened in July, it said in a statement.

With this, Ford is expanding testing of its Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Research vehicle.

"The goal of Mcity is that we get a scaling factor," associate professor at University of Michigan Ryan Eustice said.

"Every mile driven there can represent 10, 100 or 1,000 miles of on-road driving in terms of our ability to pack in the occurrences of difficult events," Eustice said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)