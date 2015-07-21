Ford bets U.S. consumers will snap up high-end pickup trucks

| DETROIT, July 21
DETROIT, July 21 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday
will launch a new luxury version of its F-150 pickup truck that
could command prices above $60,000, answering growing demand
from U.S. consumers for trucks that could substitute for a
higher end German sedan.
The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited will go on sale later this year,
and will be a step up from the automaker's current
top-of-the-line pickup, the F-150 Platinum.
Low gasoline prices along with better fuel economy have
boosted demand for feature-laden duty trucks and large SUVs
which are helping the bottom lines for the three Detroit
automakers.
One of the features that comes standard on the new F-150
Limited will be "multicontour massaging seats."
In June, half of the new F-150 pickup trucks sold by Ford
were of its three existing premium models - Lariat, King Ranch
and Platinum. The lowest-priced Lariat is more than $40,000
including destination charges, and depending on the options
taken, a F-150 Platinum can top $60,000.
Ford has said its North American operating profit margin for
this year will be as much as 9.5 percent, largely linked to the
profits from its F-Series pickup trucks, the best-selling model
in the United States since 1982.
The average price U.S. consumers paid for fullsize pickup
trucks in the first half of this year was $42,429, nearly
$10,000, or 30 percent, higher than in the first half of 2009,
according to auto industry sales website and consultant TrueCar
Inc.
TrueCar found that the average price customers paid for
F-150 trucks in the first half of the year was $46,573, up 8
percent from a year earlier, compared with $38,384 for the
General Motors Co Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, down
2 percent from a year earlier.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram pickup
trucks sold at an average $42,256, up 6 percent from a year
earlier.
The 2016 F-150 Limited will have a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6
engine with fuel economy of 17 miles per gallon in city driving,
and 24 mpg on the highway.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr)