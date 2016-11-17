UPDATE 1-Ford CFO says too early to assess election effect, likes Trump's 'change in tone'

(Adds details, comments)
DETROIT Nov 17 Ford Motor Co Chief
Financial Officer Bob Shanks told investors on Thursday it is
too early to assess the impact of the election of Donald Trump
U.S. president on its business over the next several years.
Shanks said that Ford officials are communicating with the
Trump transition team and that he was encouraged by the "change
in tone" in Trump's comments since his election last week.
Shanks, speaking with Wall Street industry analysts in New
York, said he expects that the North American Free Trade
Agreement will be revised in a Trump administration. He said,
however, that he is encouraged that the president-elect has said
it wants the U.S. economy to grow, and that any changes to NAFTA
would be "pro-growth, overall."
The Ford CFO said the automaker also expects a Trump
administration to alter regulations on fuel economy and
emissions, adding that while Ford still expects those
regulations to stiffen in the next few years, that the pace
toward more stringent fuel economy and emissions targets may
slow.
The market's reaction to Trump's election has not been
overly dramatic, which tells him, Shanks said, that there are
expectations of positive effects on the U.S. economy.
"Look at how people seem to be responding, acting, now that
(Trump) needs to govern as opposed to campaign. I think it's
different. So let's just wait and see," said Shanks.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G
Crosse)