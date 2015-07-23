Ford, UAW, formally begin labor talks; jobs to Mexico at issue

| DETROIT, July 23
DETROIT, July 23 Leaders of the United Auto
Workers union and Ford Motor Co started talks on a new
labor contract on Thursday, with the specter of jobs fleeing to
Mexico hanging over the proceedings.
Earlier this month, Ford announced that it would move
production of its Focus and C-Max small cars from a plant near
Detroit in 2018. Ford has not confirmed UAW officials' comments
that the production will move to Mexico.
UAW President Dennis Williams said he and his negotiators
will press Ford to keep the Michigan Assembly Plant open. Ford's
manufacturing chief, John Fleming, said there are no plans to
shut any of the company's U.S. plants.
Last Friday, Williams met with President Barack Obama and
Labor Secretary Tom Perez at the White House and discussed
environmental and safety standards for Mexican manufacturing.
Williams said, "I have a plan" to work to improve conditions for
Mexico's auto workers that he will address after contract talks
with the three Detroit automakers.
He did not detail that plan and said he does not know how
far the White House will go to help the UAW narrow the gap of
manufacturing standards in the two countries.
In the next six years, Mexico's auto output will rise to
more than a quarter of North American production, largely due to
lower costs, including worker pay. {ID:nL2N0WR1KX]
The rise of Mexico as an auto assembly hub is just one
factor weighing on the UAW as it launches contract talks with
Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
. All three current contracts expire Sept. 14.
Ford CEO Mark Fields said the company wants a "fair and
competitive labor agreement for both sides," sentiments that
were echoed by Williams and the union's chief Ford negotiator,
Jimmy Settles.
Ford's executive chairman, Bill Ford, was also on hand for
Thursday's ceremony at a Detroit high school.
Ford and Fields are under pressure to keep labor costs
competitive with the lower worker pay for Japanese, German and
Korean automakers with U.S. plants. Williams is under pressure
from UAW members to gain the first raise for veteran workers in
nearly a decade and to narrow the gap in pay of those veterans,
who make about $28 per hour, and newly hired workers who make
between $16 and $19.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)