Ford European sales up 8.1 pct in Oct on UK, Italy gains

BERLIN Nov 13 Ford increased European car sales by 8.1 percent in October, the fifth straight monthly gain, benefiting from growing demand in Britain and Italy.

Deliveries in the so-called Euro-20 markets, including all major countries, increased to 98,100 autos, the best October result since 2011, from 90,700 a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

Ten-month sales were up 7.8 percent at 990,800 cars, leaving Ford's share of the European market almost flat at 8 percent, the data showed.

