Ford to resume Venezuela production next April, executive says

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Ford Motor Co. will resume production in Venezuela in April 2017 after halting it last week, an executive said on Tuesday.
"It is a measure to adjust production to demand in the country," Lyle Watters, Ford's president for South America, told reporters during an event in São Paulo, adding that the plant employs 2,000 workers. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.