版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 02:55 BJT

Ford expects $350 mln charge tied to Venezuela currency changes

April 1 Ford Motor Co expects to take a roughly $350 million pre-tax charge in the first quarter, due to currency changes in Venezuela affecting the U.S. automaker's subsidiary in the South American country, Ford said on Tuesday.

Ford said in a U.S. securities filing it was changing the exchange rate it uses to remeasure its Venezuelan subsidiary's financial statements, based on recent changes to the country's exchange rate system.

The company warned in December that a Venezuela currency devaluation would hurt its profits by about as much as the charge announced on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐