Ford CEO cites yen worry, opposes free trade talks with Japan

BANGKOK, March 26 The chief executive of Ford
Motor Co complained on Tuesday about Japan's devaluation
of the yen and reiterated his opposition to Tokyo entering into
free trade talks with the United States under an Asia-Pacific
agreement.
The yen has fallen around 8 percent against the
dollar this year, driven down by Tokyo's fiscal and monetary
policies.
"The markets should determine the exchange rate," Ford CEO
Alan Mulally told a small group of reporters in Bangkok,
referring to what he said was "the devaluing of the yen".
Ford has been vocal in opposing Japan's entry into the talks
for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TTP), a U.S.-led Pacific free
trade pact, until Tokyo opens its market to more U.S. cars.
"It's the most closed automobile market in the world,"
Mulally said, highlighting the combination of non-tariff
barriers on vehicle imports and distribution.
"They should open up their market, they should restructure
their industry, and that's why we're encouraging the people
negotiating the free trade agreements that they deal with that."
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Japan's
interest in joining negotiations on the TPP earlier this month.
The countries involved in the TPP talks, Canada, Mexico and
Australia among others, want a deal this year but Mulally is
worried that Japan's interest could slow down the process. Those
countries could decide in April whether to allow Tokyo into the
talks.
NO INDONESIA PLANS
Matt Bradley, president of Ford ASEAN, reiterated that
Thailand would remain its manufacturing hub for the Southeast
Asian region.
Indonesia's car-manufacturing sector is growing and it is
expected to be the largest car market in ASEAN within five
years. General Motors is restarting its factory there and
expanding its dealership network.
Wages in Thailand are rising, a government subsidy for
first-time car buyers has ended and the strength of the baht
is cutting into exporters' margins, but Ford will be
staying the course.
"We have set up today our production and export hub in
Thailand, we invested in and built a brand new plant last year,
so our capacity today in Thailand is about 450,000 and that
serves all of the ASEAN markets," said Bradley.
"Clearly we're going to continue to look at and study
Indonesia. We do recognise the competition putting manufacturing
footprints in there," he said. But he added: "There are no
concrete plans as of yet."
More than 90 percent of Ford's production for the 10
countries of ASEAN is in Thailand.
It expects one third of its global profits to come from the
Asia-Pacific region by 2020.