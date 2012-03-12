US safety regulators open probe on Ford Taurus

March 12 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 360,000 Ford Motor Co
Taurus sedans for a potential problem with the throttle
getting stuck in an open position.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
had opened a preliminary investigation in the Taurus cars from
model years 2005 and 2006 after receiving 14 consumer complaints
alleging incidents of a stuck throttle resulting from cruise
control cable detachment.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
A Ford spokesman said the U.S. automaker was cooperating
with NHTSA.
The complaints allege engine speeds as high as about 4,000
revolutions per minute after shifting the car into park or
neutral, according to documents filed with NHTSA. Some
complaints say it was difficult to slow the car with the service
brakes during the incident, and one report indicated that when
the car was finally stopped, it was partially in an intersection
after going through a red light.
Some drivers said they had to shut off the engine or shift
into neutral to stop the car, NHTSA said.
Shares of Ford were unchanged at $12.58 in trading before
the market opened.