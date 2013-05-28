版本:
NHTSA probes 400,000 Ford F-150 pickups for reduced engine power

DETROIT, May 28 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into reports of sharp reductions in
engine power in an estimated 400,000 of Ford Motor Co's 
2001 to 2013 model-year F-150 pickup trucks.
    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
opened a preliminary evaluation to assess whether the large
pickup trucks have a safety related defect after receiving 95
reports alleging incidents of reduced engine power during hard
accelerations at highway speeds, such as merging or passing
maneuvers, in trucks with 3.5-liter gas turbocharged direct
injection engines.
    Many of the complaints allege safety concerns associated
with passing vehicles, but NHTSA said no crashes have been
reported to date. A preliminary investigation is the first step
in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine
a safety issue needs to be addressed.
    A Ford spokeswoman said the U.S. automaker is cooperating
with NHTSA officials in the probe.
    The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. market.
    NHTSA said about one-third of the reports it received
indicate the incidents occurred while driving in humid or rainy
conditions.
    Ford has issued three technical service bulletins related to
intermittent stumble/misfire on acceleration from highway cruise
in humid or damp conditions in some model-year 2011 and 2012
F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5-liter gas turbocharged direct
injection engines, according to NHTSA.

