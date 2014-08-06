Ford Otosan Q2 net profit falls 41.8 percent, below forecast

BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit fell 41.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 150.9 million lira ($70 million), it said late on Tuesday, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 264.8 million lira.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 8.8 percent to 3.2 billion lira in the second quarter. ($1 = 2.1573 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.
* Rocket Internet CEO says does not expect big M&A transactions, focusing on growth and path to profitability