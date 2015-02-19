Turkey's Ford Otosan posts 7 pct rise in full-year profit, misses estimates

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
ISTANBUL Feb 19 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 7 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 595 million lira ($244 million), falling short of market expectations.
A Reuters poll of seven brokerages had forecast the automaker would show a profit of 673 million lira.
Revenue grew 5 percent to 11.925 billion lira last year, the Istanbul-based company said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.44 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab