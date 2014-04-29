版本:
Ford Otosan Q1 net profit rises 15 percent, beats expectations

ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales fell 20.4 percent to 2.046 billion lira in the first quarter. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
