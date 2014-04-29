Ford Otosan Q1 net profit rises 15 percent, beats expectations

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales fell 20.4 percent to 2.046 billion lira in the first quarter. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company