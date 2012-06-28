版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 06:02 BJT

Ford sees wider losses in international business

June 28 Ford Motor Co said second-quarter losses from its operations outside North America could triple the $190 million it posted in the first quarter.

The automaker still expects to be profitable in the second quarter, driven by strong results from Ford North America and Ford Credit, it said in a regulatory filing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐