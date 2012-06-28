Ford sees wider losses in international business

Brazil's Usiminas reports Q4 net loss of 195 mln reais
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13 million) versus a net loss of 1.6 billion a year earlier.
June 28 Ford Motor Co said second-quarter losses from its operations outside North America could triple the $190 million it posted in the first quarter.
The automaker still expects to be profitable in the second quarter, driven by strong results from Ford North America and Ford Credit, it said in a regulatory filing.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.