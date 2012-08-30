UPDATE 1-Ford sued over F-150 fuel injection system

* TMC Fuel Injection System files federal lawsuit
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 30 Ford Motor Co has been sued for
allegedly infringing a patent that covers a fuel-injection
system it uses in its top-selling F-150 truck.
According to a federal complaint made public on Thursday,
TMC Fuel Injection System LLC of Wayne, Pennsylvania, is the
assignee and owner of the January 2008 patent, which covers a
fuel flow process that improves fuel economy, cuts exhaust
emissions and reduces idle speed.
It was invented in 2002 by a Harvard University-trained
engineer that TMC employed, Shou Hou, who in later years
communicated several times with Ford personnel about TMC,
possibly licensing the technology to the automaker, the
complaint said.
TMC said that in August 2008, Ford decided against licensing
the technology but has been incorporating it in vehicles,
including the F-150.
Saying it has been "irreparably harmed" by Ford's "willful
and deliberate" infringement, TMC is seeking a halt to any
infringement, plus compensatory and triple damages.
Ford spokesman Todd Nissen declined to comment and said the
Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker had just learned about the
lawsuit.
TMC filed its case with the U.S. District Court in
Philadelphia.
Robert Sachs, a partner at Shrager, Spivey & Sachs, who
represents TMC, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Ford's F-Series pickups are by far the largest-selling
vehicle in the United States, as reported by automakers.
Sales totaled 350,455 from January to July, 44 percent
higher than No. 2-ranked Toyota Camry, and 57 percent higher
than the F-Series' main rival, the Chevrolet Silverado-C/K.
Ford shares fell 3 cents to $9.29 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is TMC Fuel Injection System LLC v. Ford Motor Co,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
12-04971.